2nd North Boulder shooting incident reported in less than 2 weeks

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Just over a week after a drive-by shooting occurred in a north Boulder neighborhood, another shooting incident was reported on Wednesday.

Around 4:46 a.m., Boulder police received two calls about shots fired in the 1800 block of Yarmouth Avenue. Although detectives recovered several shell casings, no one was injured and no damage was found. Police do not have a suspect in the shooting.

Surveillance video around the area captured the audio of the shots fired and police believe the suspect’s car could have an altered exhaust.

On Aug. 9 in the same area, at least seven rounds were shot that hit four houses. One of the homeowners said a bullet went through his 6-year-old daughter’s bedroom. “The bullet went right over her head,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information about either about shooting to call Detective S. Cantu at 303-441-4328 reference case 21-07001 or case 21-7347.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com.