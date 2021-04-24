Suspicious man offers children toys in Jeffco, 2nd type of incident reported this week

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspicious man who allegedly tried to lure young siblings with toys as they were walking home on Friday.

Police said around 5:40 p.m. a man passed a 9-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl on the 11900 block of W. Temple Drive. He turned his car around, stopped and got out to offer them a “skip it” toy, deputies said.

The boy’s father witnessed the incident and when he approached, the man dropped the toys and took off in his car.

Police are looking for a gold sedan that entered W. Temple Drive from the west, and exited to the west after the incident.

Officials described the suspect as a possibly 30-something white man with a medium build, dark facial hair that is possibly salt and pepper. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans. He may also have been wearing a baseball cap.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. on the Weaver Gulch Trail at Harriman Lake, deputies said a man of unknown race grabbed a 9-year-old girl by the arm and tried to take off with her. When she screamed, he fled.

That suspect is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black pullover hoodie, black bandana with a white design, dark jeans with a hole in the right knee and dark sunglasses.

Authorities have not reported whether the incidents are related. Anyone with information or possible video surveillance footage of either incident is asked to call the non-emergency number 303-271-0211 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.