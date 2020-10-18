2nd fire in Boulder County forces evacuation in Ward

WARD, Colo. (KDVR) — The town of Ward has been evacuated due to a new wildfire that sparked Sunday afternoon.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management issued a warning and evacuation order for the fire just after 1 p.m.

Evacuation orders for the new fire by Ward. This fire is being called the Lefthand Canyon Fire. Up to date info on evacuations here: https://t.co/oXFBARhSGw #COwx #LefthandCanyonFire pic.twitter.com/ifBOxRxaij — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 18, 2020

The fire is occurring in the 14000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive.

Boulder OEM said the fire is about five acres and about 145 homes are under the evacuation order.

This is the second fire in Boulder County this weekend. Several hundred first responders are working on containing and extinguishing the Cal-Wood Fire in the Jamestown area.

Road closures:

-Lefthand Canyon Dr (Nelson St) at Peak to Peak Hwy

-Old Depot Rd at Peak to peak Hwy

-Humboldt St at Peak to Peak Hwy

-Lefthand Canyon Dr at Sawmill Road

-CR 100 at Peak to Peak Hwy

-Gold Lake Rd at Peak to Peak Hwy#LefthandCanyonFire — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) October 18, 2020