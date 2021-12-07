2nd death at Eldora Ski Area within a week

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 60-year-old skier died at Eldora Ski Area after hitting a tree on Tuesday morning.

Ski patrol found the skier unconscious lying on the ground in the trees along the ski run “Hot Dog Alley” around 10:30 a.m. CPR and other life-saving measures were performed but the man was pronounced dead after 11 a.m.

Last Tuesday, Ron LeMaster, 72, died after colliding with a snowboarder at the ski resort. According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, once ski patrol was on scene they continued resuscitative efforts, including CPR, and a medical helicopter was placed on air standby.

According to Eldora’s website, the National Ski Areas Association established “Your Responsibility Code” in 1966 as a code of ethics for all skiers on the mountain and includes: “Always remain in control and be able to stop or avoid other people or objects.”

It was not reported to be the cause, but poor snow conditions due to Colorado’s drought have created a less desirable skiing/snowboarding environment.