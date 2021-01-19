Littleton man facing charges for alleged involvement in US Capitol riots

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Littleton man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol building.

Police arrested 48-year-old Patrick Montgomery of Littleton on two charges:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

According to police paperwork, Montgomery was identified from photos posted on Facebook that show him inside the Senate chambers. He is seen in those photos wearing the same clothing that he was seen wearing earlier in the day outside the building.

A person who knows Montgomery reported him to the FBI after messaging him online about the picture of him inside the chamber.

“I didn’t storm the castle violently,” Montgomery allegedly replied. “My group was let in peacefully by the police we were talking to with respect.”

The criminal complaint against Montgomery says that he runs a hunting company called Pmonte Outdoors. Additionally, he had previously worked with the person who reported him as a river guide for several years.

Earlier this week, 24-year-old Robert Gieswein of Woodland Park man was identified as another person who stormed the Capitol. He turned himself in after the FBI raided a home where he used to live.