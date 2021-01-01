2nd arrest made in deadly Montclair robbery

DENVER (KDVR) — A second person has been arrested following a deadly robbery that occurred in Denver’s Montclair neighborhood earlier this week.

According to police, three people were involved in the robbery on Dec. 28. One was arrested at the scene, another was shot and killed by police. The third person, who was arrested Thursday, allegedly left the scene in a vehicle that had been seen outside the home when a neighbor called 911.

Tameka Lanise Dudley, 44, is charged with first degree murder, aggravated robbery, first degree burglary, second degree burglary and first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft

Mark Outman, a man who neighbors say was a well known architect, was killed during the robbery. A woman inside the house was also injured.