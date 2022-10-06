BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A second suspect involved in a University Hill police shooting over the weekend has been arrested, Boulder Police said Thursday.

Gabriel Sharma, 18, was identified Wednesday after police released a photo and description on Tuesday. He is accused of being involved in a shooting that injured another suspect, 22-year-old Zakiyy Lucas, who was arrested after the incident.

Boulder Police, the Boulder District Attorney’s Office, Longmont Police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma’s home in Longmont Wednesday night and found a semi-automatic rifle and revolver.

What happened on University Hill Oct. 2?

Lucas was seen being punched and kicked on the ground in a video submitted to Boulder Police, and the affidavit said a witness told police Lucas went to a car and returned to the people who had been hitting him with what appeared to be a rifle. Another video showed Lucas in a verbal fight with a male walking toward him in front of The Sink restaurant.

Two males crossed the intersection and walked toward Lucas. One of the males was walking backward and raised what looked like an “AR-15 style pistol.” Lucas then fired a shot at the other males and uninvolved bystanders. Video captured what sounded like return gunfire of those moments, the affidavit read.

Two Boulder Police officers arrived at the scene as Lucas was backing toward them and he fired the shot. When he turned around toward the officers with a gun in hand, one officer told him to stop. The officer then drew his gun and fired four shots at Lucas as he was running north across Pennsylvania Street.

Sharma is facing charges of felony attempt murder in the first degree-extreme indifference, felony attempt murder in the first degree-after deliberation, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct-discharge firearm.

How police are handling the area after the shooting

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the department has increased patrols around the neighborhood to heighten security and keep a lookout for more disturbances in the area.

“We want our community to know that we take these crimes very seriously and we will not tolerate anyone who comes to Boulder to harm our community members,” Herold said. “We will be increasing patrols and conducting other initiatives on University Hill—overtly and covertly—as well as continuing our partnership with C.U.P.D. to keep everyone safe.”

Boulder’s District Attorney Michael Dougherty is handling the use of force by the Boulder Police Department after the critical response team concludes the investigation.

“Incidents of gun violence are incredibly concerning for our community; I appreciate the quick response and the progress made by the Boulder Police Department and the other agencies. The Critical Incident Team is investigating the use of force by the officer(s) involved. This multi-agency team investigates when any police officer uses deadly, or potentially deadly, physical force. Following this incident, the Boulder Police Department quickly made the appropriate notification to the Critical Incident Team. Consistent with protocol, the Boulder Police Department does not participate in the investigation of the use of force,” Dougherty said.