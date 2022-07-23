DENVER (KDVR) – A man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood and now the Denver Police Department could use your help finding the person responsible.

DPD said that Sergio Ordonez-Valencia, 41, was at Elyria Park, which is located near the intersection of East 49th Avenue and North High Street, with several others on Wednesday night.

At roughly 11 p.m., DPD said that Ordonez-Valencia, who lived nearby and regularly hung out with friends in the park around that time, was shot and killed by an unknown suspect.

Now, the search for the shooter in this homicide investigation is underway.

If you have any information in regards to this case, or were in the area at the time and witnessed something, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

You can remain both anonymous and eligible for a $2,000 reward if your tip leads to the closing of this investigation.