DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a robbery that occurred on the 1300 block of East Colfax Avenue at approximately 9:05 p.m. on June 22.

The first suspect in this investigation is a Black man, believed to be between 22 and 29 years old. Police say he has a thin build and is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

The second suspect is a Black woman, also believed to be between 22 and 29 years old.

If you recognize either of these people please reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 with any information you have. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.