GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning by Greeley police officers responding to a medical assistance call, according to the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT)

At 12:37 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East 24th Street and encountered a man CIRT said was armed.

CIRT said the man “refused to comply with commands and was shot by police.”

The identity of the man will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office when next of kin is notified.

CIRT is leading the investigation into the incident and FOX31 will provide updates as they are made public.