DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo announced Wednesday that a giraffe that was born at the zoo in 1993 has passed away.

The zoo said that Kipele was humanely euthanized on March 7 after her health suddenly declined. The zoo said she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who loved and cared for her.

Kipele had mobility issues that were being managed, as well as her advanced age. The zoo said the giraffe was born on August 16, 1993, and was one of the oldest giraffes in an AZA-accredited facility.

“Even though we knew our time with Kipele wouldn’t last forever, this loss, like any, is incredibly hard on the staff who provided her with immeasurable amounts of love, care and attention for the past 29 years,’ the zoo shared.

The zoo said the average lifespan for giraffes is 25 years.

“While providing our animals with the best possible care is incredibly rewarding, we are sometimes tasked with making extremely difficult decisions. We are heartbroken to say goodbye to Kipele and know that this beloved member of our animal family will be greatly missed by all,” the zoo explained.

The zoo said that the animal care team will keep a close eye on the younger giraffes to make sure they are healthy and thriving following Kipele’s passing.