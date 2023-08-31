A possible road rage shooting led to a fiery crash, igniting a field and responding ambulance, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies were investigating a possible road rage shooting Thursday that led to a crash and vehicle fires, including of a responding ambulance.

It happened in Larimer County at Owl Canyon Road and U.S. 287, with road closures expected in the area for the rest of the night.

No one was hit by the gunfire, but six people in the victim’s vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

“Preliminary investigation determined that unknown suspect/s in a vehicle reportedly fired shots at another vehicle. The victim vehicle crashed and caught fire, and the suspect vehicle left the scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

SkyFOX was over the scene and captured an image of a minivan burnt in a field, with the field around it charred black.

A responding ambulance also caught fire, the sheriff’s office said. But the fire did not hurt anyone. The fires have since been extinguished.

Northbound 287 was closed for the investigation, and two southbound lanes were closed as well, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Several road closures were expected for the rest of Thursday night:

U.S. 287 at County Road 80

U.S. 287 at Ted’s Place

Owl Canyon Road at County Road 21

Drivers who need to travel in the area were advised to take an alternate route.