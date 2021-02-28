28-year-old snowboarder dies at Eldora Mountain Resort

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reports a 28-year-old snowboarder died after colliding with a tree on the Jolly Jug Trail at Eldora Mountain Resort on Sunday.

Officials say bystanders attempted CPR on the victim after the crash around 3:50 p.m. A helicopter from Northern Colorado Medevac was launched and ground crew was dispatched.

Ski Patrol arrived with the victim to the first aid room at 3:55 p.m. After extensive attempts to save the patient, he succumbed to his injuries, police report. Officials say he was pronounced dead on scene at 4:40 p.m.

Authorities say the snowboarder was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. His identity will not be released until family is informed.