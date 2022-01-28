28-year-old man missing in Pitkin County

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pitkin County Sherriff’s Office is searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since January 24.

The sheriff’s office said it received a request for a welfare check on Hunter Hyde, 28, on Jan. 25 after coworkers said he failed to show up for work earlier in the day.

Coworkers reported that they were concerned because their calls to Hyde wet unanswered and no one appeared to be at his home.

Hyde was last seen on the evening of Monday, January 24th at his residence in Emma.

Hyde is described as:

White male

5 feet 11 inches tall

175 pounds

Long brunette hair

The sheriff’s office said they have used aerial searches with unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters, ground searches, and gained permission from neighbors to search private land.

If you may have seen Hyde or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 970-920-5310.