AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a 28-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening in Aurora.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. just off East Colfax Avenue along North Beeler Street, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

“Officers found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds,” the police department said. “He was transported to the hospital but sadly, died from his injuries a short time later.”

Investigators were interviewing witnesses and gathering video surveillance in an attempt to identify whoever was involved in the killing. As of Monday night, police said they had not identified a suspect or made an arrest.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.