THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Thornton Police Department has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an attempted abduction that happened outside of STEM Launch on Sept. 23.

Police said Diego James Gettler was arrested on Monday for attempted second degree kidnapping.

Gettler is accused of trying to abduct a 10-year-old girl outside of the school around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools said the girl fought back during the attempted abduction, and immediately alerted nearby adults.

Gettler was booked into the Adams County Jail. Formal charges will be presented to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

If you have any other information about the suspect or incident, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.