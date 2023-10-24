THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — On Tuesday, 27J Schools honored Brantner Elementary School teacher Krystal Massongill for saving one of her third-grade students, who started choking in class.

According to the district, Massongill successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on that student, and he has since recovered.

Massongill was presented with a Citizen Action Award by the Thornton Fire Department chief for her heroic actions. The student and his family were there to celebrate the elementary teacher as well.

Massongill said the incident all happened very quickly but was glad her student was OK. She said she treats her 23 students as if they are her own kids.

“They just wholeheartedly have my heart,” Massongill said.