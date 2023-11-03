DENVER (KDVR) — In celebration of National Adoption Day, 27 Denver children officially joined their forever families Friday.

Denver Human Services and Denver Juvenile Court hosted the event for the 18th time this year at the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse.

National Adoption Day, which falls on Nov. 18 this year, is a collective effort that aims to bring awareness to the over 113,000 children in foster care in the U.S., according to the website.

Each year, courts and organizations in over 400 communities nationwide work to finalize and celebrate adoptions from foster care, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Since Denver joined the effort, 831 local children have been adopted. This year, friends and families watched and cheered as the Denver Juvenile Court finalized 27 adoptions for 23 families.

“Today, we honor and celebrate all families who offer stable, loving homes to children, including kinship care families, foster and adoptive families, relative guardianships and more,” DHS Executive Director Anne-Marie Braga said.

At the event, FOX31 spoke with Elaine Chavez, who adopted her great-granddaughter.

“It becomes personal because you see their side of what they go through, the trauma, the abandonment, and all that comes with it,” Chavez said. “Just having a stable home for them is important.”

There are still 395 children in Colorado who are waiting to be adopted, according to a press release from DHS.

“Every child deserves a stable, loving home,” Braga said.

DHS welcomes all families to become foster or adoptive parents, regardless of marital status, race, religion, orientation and income level.

Those interested can sign up for a monthly Foster Care 101 webinar through DHS.

Families in the Denver area who want to learn more about adopting or fostering children through DHS can call 720-944-4347 for more information.