DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of flights were delayed and canceled over the Christmas holiday at the Denver International Airport.

According to FlightAware, at least 414 were delayed and 37 were canceled at DIA on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, another 261 were delayed and 19 were canceled.

Most of the delayed flights were on Southwest, followed by United, SkyWest and Frontier.

Southwest and SkyWest each had eight flights canceled on Christmas.

Denver was also the airport with the most flights delayed and canceled on Christmas Day.