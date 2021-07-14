2,600 bookings banned from Airbnb in Denver due to party concerns

DENVER (KDVR) — Airbnb released data after the company tightened its grip on parties at its properties.

A spokesperson from Airbnb said that in the last year they’ve banned 2,600 suspicious bookings in Denver and maybe even prevented a large house party from being rented during All-Star Week.

Airbnb said if you are trying to book an entire home rental local to where you live, are under 25 years old, and don’t have a history of positive reviews or any reviews at all the Airbnb system will block you from making that booking.

They say this rule is all about being a good neighbor and banning unauthorized house parties that the host is not aware of that may cause disruptions.

A spokesperson from Airbnb, Ben Breit said that this rule does extend into the suburbs of Denver, but acknowledges this is not a perfect solution.

“We’re not infallible, we know that. It’s not to say if you’re over the age of 25 you’re never going to throw a party or if you’re under 25 it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person who’s going to be disruptive. When we look at the 2,600 people who were impacted by this system in the past year in Denver, probably many of them were not intending to throw a party. They haven’t yet earned that trust,” said Breit, head of trust and safety communications for Airbnb.

Breit said if you fall into those categories during the booking process, an alert will pop up letting you know about the policy or you will be redirected to a listing that you are eligible to book.

However, Breit said people under 25 who are looking to rent a place in a different city are still able to make that reservation.

Airbnb first announced its ban on parties back in August of 2020 during the pandemic, but say it will continue this system until at least the end of the summer then re-evaluate.