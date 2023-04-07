DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for a place to take your kids to hunt for Easter eggs this weekend, there are plenty of events happening.
The weather will be beautiful, with temperatures in the upper 60s.
Free Easter egg hunts
Here is a list of free Easter egg hunts across the Denver metro area:
- Arvada: Peace Lutheran Church– Saturday
- Arvada: Robby Ferrufino Park– Saturday
- Arvada: True Life Church– Sunday
- Aurora: Stanley Marketplace– Saturday
- Aurora: Town Center at Aurora– Saturday
- Boulder: Calvary Bible Church– Saturday
- Castle Rock: The Special Egg Hunt– Saturday
- Castle Rock: Outlets at Castle Rock– Saturday
- Denver: Regis University– Saturday
- Denver: The Summit Church– Saturday
- Erie: Calvary Bible Church– Saturday
- Fort Collins: Foothills Mall– Saturday
- Fort Collins: Fossil Creek Park– Saturday
- Fort Lupton: Fort Lupton Rec Center– Saturday
- Golden: Maple Grove Park– Saturday
- Green Valley Ranch: Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden– Saturday
- Highlands Ranch: Northridge Park– Saturday
- Lakewood: Bethlehem Lutheran Church– Saturday
- Lakewood: Bunny Trails at Belmar– Saturday
- Littleton: Church of Christ– Saturday
- Littleton: Connections Church– Sunday
- Littleton: Jared’s Nursery Gift and Garden Center– Saturday
- Louisville: Hoppy Easter Celebration– Saturday
- Thornton: Calvary Bible Church– Saturday
- Westminster: The Orchard Town Center– Saturday
- Wheat Ridge: Easter Eggstravaganza– Saturday
Did we miss a free egg hunt that belongs on the list? Let us know:
