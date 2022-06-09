EATON, Colo. (KDVR) — Around 2,500 homes and businesses have been without natural gas in northern Colorado since Tuesday.

Atmos Energy said crews are working to restore the natural gas service to homes and business in the town of Eaton and along Highway 85 in northeast Greeley.

FOX31 reached out to Atmos Energy for an update on when the natural gas could be restored.

“As of this morning (Thursday) – we have dozens of Atmos Energy crews from across Colorado, Kansas and Texas helping with restoration efforts in Eaton. We hope to have an update on progress after 10 AM this morning. We want to sincerely thank all our customers including local businesses and first responders for their patience and support during this process,” Atmos Energy said.

No evacuations have been issued, but the Greeley and Eaton Fire Departments have been notified about the outage.

Atmos Energy said if customers have questions or concerns, they can call the customer contact center at 888-286-6700.