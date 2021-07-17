25-year-old Weld County murder remains unsolved, daughter asks for help

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A family from Weld County is hoping someone can help solve a murder mystery from 25 years ago.

July 17, 2021 marks 25 years since Sheryl “Sherry” Hahn Parker was last seen alive. Her daughter, Shelley Diller, says as each year passes, the loss only gets tougher.

“I definitely lose a lot of hope in it. Quite frankly, I don’t think it ever will be resolved,” she said.

Weld County investigators say Sherry checked into a motel near Longmont to get away from her husband, whom she was divorcing. More than a week later, her body was found in the St. Vrain River.

“The Weld County Coroner determined Sherry died of blunt force trauma and her death was ruled a homicide. Ed Parker was the main suspect in the investigation,” Weld County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release in 2020.

However, WCSO says Parker has not cooperated with the investigation and has refused requests by law enforcement to answer questions about Sherry’s death.

“I know that there’s more than one person out there that knows what happened,” Diller said.

She is now hoping someone who knows something will finally come forward with new information that can help solve her mother’s murder.

“I know that if those people would come forward and say what they knew, then she finally would get the justice that she definitely deserves,” Diller said.

Sherry worked in payroll for Larimer County and was a mother of two. Diller describes her as “a really good mom.”

“I don’t feel like it is fair for her life to be taken and cut short and nobody to be held accountable for that,” Diller said.

If you have any information about what happened to Sherry Parker, please contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.