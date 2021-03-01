25-year-old man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A 25-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 83 near Franktown.

Colorado State Patrol said the man was pronounced dead on scene in a crash that happened around 3:11 p.m. near mile marker 46.

The man who was killed drove a 2015 KIA SUV and was involved in a collision with a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck and a 2000 Subaru.

The drivers of the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries but were not transported to a hospital, CSP said. Authorities reported there is no indication other passengers were in any of the vehicles.

Police closed the highway for cleanup and investigation between Russellville and Lake Gulch Roads. It remained closed around 7:15 p.m.

