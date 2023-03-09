SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — About 25 kilos of fentanyl-laced cocaine was seized this week in Summit County, according to investigators.

It happened after a traffic stop around noon Wednesday, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. They said the drugs have a street value of around $800,000.

“The 25 kilos of cocaine tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

K-9 Babe and her handler helped with the find, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Babe is trained to detect the odor of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

“The traffic stop was initiated based on intelligence received from state and federal law enforcement agencies monitoring the movement of narcotics across the state,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

While the driver was booked on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, they were “subsequently released prior to a search warrant being executed on the vehicle.”

It’s unclear how or why the vehicle search happened after the driver was released and whether that person is accused of a crime. FOX31 has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.