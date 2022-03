DENVER (KDVR) — A new report from Niche, a rankings and review site, has found the best places to live in the Denver area based on data from the federal government.

Niche reviewed data from the Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and CDC, as well as reviews from locals submitted on its platform to complete its nationwide study.

In ranking local areas, Niche ranked Denver-area communities based on reviews and public school standards.

Here are the top 25:

Holly Hills Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: A+

Population: 2,835 Cherry Creek Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: A+

Population: 12,496 Superior Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: A

Population: 13,077 Inverness Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: A+

Population: 1,567 North Park Hill Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: B+

Population: 10,351 Greenwood Village Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: A+

Population: 15,738 Castle Pines Overall Niche grade: A+ Public schools grade: A Population: 10,591 Highlands Ranch Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: A

Population: 105,631 South Park Hill Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: B+

Population: 9,546 Centennial Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: A+

Population: 110,218 Louisville Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: A

Population: 20,860 Congress Park Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: B

Population: 11,475 Capitol Hill Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: B

Population: 16,304 Washington Park Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: B

Population: 7,514 Wellshire Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: B-

Population: 3,525 Lone Tree Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: A

Population: 12,923 Boulder Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: A+

Population: 106,392 City Park Overall Niche grade: A+

Public schools grade: B

Population: 3,677 Gunbarrel Overall Niche grade: A

Public schools grade: A+

Population: 10,202 Belcaro Overall Niche grade: A

Public schools grade: B

Population: 6,127 Cherry Creek Overall Niche grade: A

Public schools grade: B

Population: 6,850 Cory – Merrill Overall Niche grade: A

Public schools grade: B

Population: 4,502 Columbine Valley Overall Niche grade: A

Public schools grade: A

Population: 1,241 University Overall Niche grade: A

Public schools grade: B-

Population: 13,144 Cherry Hills Village Overall Niche grade: A

Public schools grade: A+

Population: 6,647