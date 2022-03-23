DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine returns on Wednesday. If you want to take your puppy outside to celebrate national puppy day, it will be windy.

Here are five things to know for Wednesday:

  1. Wind could gust up to 60 mph between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
  2. Douglas County School Board has selected a new superintendent
  3. I-70 WB closed nights at Floyd Hill due to rockfall work
  4. A pedestrian was killed early this morning on I-25 in Denver
  5. At least 1 person was killed when a tornado ripped through New Orleans

To get news as it breaks, be sure to download the FOX31 news app. Here the special features the app offers:

  • On-demand video: Catch eyewitness reports anytime
  • Local News: Regional coverage on a variety of topics
  • Customized alert settings for breaking news updates that matter to you
  • Personalized weather: Plan your day with regional forecasts and radar
  • Share easily via text, or to social networks like Facebook or Twitter

We also have the free Pinpoint Weather App so you can stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in.