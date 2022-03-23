DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine returns on Wednesday. If you want to take your puppy outside to celebrate national puppy day, it will be windy.
Here are five things to know for Wednesday:
- Wind could gust up to 60 mph between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Douglas County School Board has selected a new superintendent
- I-70 WB closed nights at Floyd Hill due to rockfall work
- A pedestrian was killed early this morning on I-25 in Denver
- At least 1 person was killed when a tornado ripped through New Orleans
