DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine returns on Wednesday. If you want to take your puppy outside to celebrate national puppy day, it will be windy.

Here are five things to know for Wednesday:

To get news as it breaks, be sure to download the FOX31 news app. Here the special features the app offers:

On-demand video: Catch eyewitness reports anytime

Local News: Regional coverage on a variety of topics

Customized alert settings for breaking news updates that matter to you

Personalized weather: Plan your day with regional forecasts and radar

Share easily via text, or to social networks like Facebook or Twitter

We also have the free Pinpoint Weather App so you can stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in.