DENVER (KDVR) — From food to pop references to some really strange things, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles rejected over 24,000 vanity license plate requests in 2022.

FOX31 filed a Colorado Open Records Request for all rejected requests last year prior to the DMV releasing a shorter list of the automatically rejected plates. The request revealed 525 pages of license plates that were determined to be offensive or were omitted for not reaching requirements.

We combed through the list of reject requests to find those that weren’t vulgar or contained foul language, which were few and far in between.

Colorado cities, attractions and references

Some of the rejected plates were Colorado cities, attractions and references:

COLO

DIASCAM

ERIE

FOCO

GABF

3OTHREE

3O3

Food and drink-related rejected plates

Others were food and drink related:

BAKE

BEEF

BREW

BRBN

BYOB

CHEF

CHIP

COLA

CORN

EGGS

GODONUT

GOTBEER

IHOP

MAYO

MEAT

PIES

POPCAN

SODA

TABASCO

Pop culture references

Other rejected plates that made the list were pop culture references:

BABE

BALLER

BALLIN

BLOKCHN

BOSS

BSIC

CUTE

DANK

DOPE

FOMO

GANGSTA

GOAT

HYPE

NSFW

PEEP

SLAY

THIC

YOLO

Photo gallery of rejected plates

Here is a photo gallery of some of the rejected plates:

Strange and childish plates that were rejected

Some of the rejected plates were just strange:

ACNE

ADHD

AMEN

ARMS

BARF

BUD?

CULT

DESK

DIE2SIN

DIRT

DOGPOOP

DORK

DUMB

DUMP

EATFLSH

EEEK

EVIL

ew poop

EWWW

FART

FLEE

FOIL

FOOT

FRRR

GEEK

GOT2PEE

GOT2POO

GRRR

HERPES

HIUGLY

IFARTED

IHAV2P

IPEE

PASSGAS

PBE4UGO

POOP

STD

TURD

Other plates rejected

Here are some of the other plates that were rejected in Colorado in 2022:

4TWENTY

1NCOME

666EVIL

AARP

ABLE

ACHE

ACID

ARMY

AUTO

BAIL

BAIT

BARN

BATH

BLOOBYU

BONG

CALM

CLUE

CLUB

COLD

CRZY

DOGS

DNGR

EPIC

FORDSUX

FOXY

GAGA

GETHIGH

GOAL

GOOO

GR8JOB

HAHA

HATE2BU

HIGH

HOLY

HULK

IPAD

IPOD

LADY

LOLUMAD

LOST

LOVE

LUCK

LYFT

NEWS

NOPE

OLDFRT

PAPA

PEAK

PTSD

RACE

SONY

STOP

TEXAS

TEXT

TPSY

UGGS

UNKNOWN

URADORK

USEHEMP

WEED

XBOX

YELP

YETI

YOGA

ZOOM

ZZZZ

Here are the common reasons for denied applications, according to the Colorado DMV:

Offensive to the general public

Misleading

Duplicate Plate

Conflicts with regular issued plate configurations

Not an allowable combination

Plate Issued to Someone Else

Too Many Characters (up to 6 for Motorcycle, up to 7 all others)

Special symbols (!, #, $, %, * etc.) not allowed

Minimum of five numbers required on all numeric plates

Applicant does not have a valid Colorado address

Zeros are not allowed

Application Not Signed*

Incomplete Application*

Application requested a plate type that required a certificate, but no certificate supplied*

Vehicle does not meet the qualifications for the plate type selected*

A State Registrations Clerk may contact you via phone to attempt

to correct the application

The DMV said Coloradans can personalize many of the state’s 212 license plates at an additional cost of $60 on top of regular fees.