DENVER (KDVR) — Several charges have been filed against a 24-year-old who allegedly struck two police officers and two firefighters while suspected of driving under the influence.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Benjamin Winters is facing the following charges:

Vehicular assault – DUI

Vehicular assault – Reckless

Three counts of third-degree assault on a first responder

On Dec. 7, first responders with Commerce City police and South Adams County Fire were responding to a single-car crash on westbound I-76 and mile point 13 when Winters allegedly drove through the barricades a hit four of the responders.

The two officers and two firefighters who were hit all are expected to be OK.

Winters is expected to appear in court on Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Law enforcement seeing an increase in drunk driving

Responding to an increase in DUIs has law enforcement and firefighters frustrated. State troopers said this crash could have been so much worse.

Colorado State Patrol said Adams County is home to one of the worst places for DUI-related crashes in the state. First responders are now finding themselves being hit by drunk drivers more often.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler said last year, CSP responded to 251 impaired crashes in Adams County alone.

First responders are seeing the problem get worse. That includes a situation back in July when a trooper working a crash scene had to jump off a bridge to avoid a suspected drunk driver.