24 more inmates released early from Jefferson County jail

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) -- An additional 24 prisoners have been released early from the Jefferson County jail.

So far more than 100 inmates have been released through the early release program.

Monday’s early release marks the fourth time inmates have been released early from the Jefferson County Detention Facility in the last month.

Some of those who are no longer in the jail were serving time for multiple DUI offenses, theft and possession of controlled substances.

None of the prisoners released were involved in violent crimes against a victim.

Jefferson County began releasing inmates early last month after a $5.5 million budget cut forced the sheriff to shut down an entire floor and cut staff.

As a result of the cuts, the jail lost nearly 250 beds.

The sheriff ordered inmates released anytime the population exceeded limits by 2%.

Inmates must have completed at least 50% of their sentence to be released early.

Earlier, the sheriff told FOX31 this was a “travesty tot the criminal justice system”.

The sheriff has said he’s trying to reduce the total number of inmates by 250.