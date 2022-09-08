DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, Denver broke a nine-year-old heat record, but that wasn’t the only city that added a new high temperature to the history book. According to the National Weather Service, 24 cities tied or broke their daily record highs.
Record-breaking heat has been making its way across the state since Tuesday with highs inching near the triple digits. The normal high in Denver for September is usually 83 degrees, according to NWS, but many cities were posting temperatures more than 10 degrees above that.
These cities posted record highs on Wednesday:
- Akron – 100 degrees (tied)
- Antero Reservoir – 81 degrees
- Boulder – 95 degrees
- Briggsdale – 98 degrees
- Brighton – 99 degrees
- Denver Central Park – 98 degrees
- Denver DIA – 99 degrees
- Dillon – 82 degrees
- Elevenmile Reservoir – 82 degrees
- Evergreen – 89 degrees
- Fort Collins CSU – 94 degrees
- Fraser – 82 degrees
- Georgetown – 84 degrees
- Grand Lake – 81 degrees (tied)
- Grant – 80 degrees (tied)
- Greeley UNC – 100 degrees
- Holyoke – 102 degrees
- Lakewood – 95 degrees
- Karval – 96 degrees
- Kassler – 97 degrees (tied)
- Northglenn 100 degrees
- Ralston Reservoir – 96 degrees
- Strontia Springs Dam – 94 degrees
- Wheat Ridge – 96 degrees
The NWS expects many more records to fall on Thursday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Denver shattered a 63-year-old heat record with a newly recorded temperature of 99 degrees.
The heat won’t stick around for much longer, two cold fronts are in the forecast. The first will arrive on Friday and will drop temperatures into the 70s. The second will drop temperatures into the low 60s on Saturday.
Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.