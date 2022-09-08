DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, Denver broke a nine-year-old heat record, but that wasn’t the only city that added a new high temperature to the history book. According to the National Weather Service, 24 cities tied or broke their daily record highs.

Record-breaking heat has been making its way across the state since Tuesday with highs inching near the triple digits. The normal high in Denver for September is usually 83 degrees, according to NWS, but many cities were posting temperatures more than 10 degrees above that.

These cities posted record highs on Wednesday:

Akron – 100 degrees (tied)

Antero Reservoir – 81 degrees

Boulder – 95 degrees

Briggsdale – 98 degrees

Brighton – 99 degrees

Denver Central Park – 98 degrees

Denver DIA – 99 degrees

Dillon – 82 degrees

Elevenmile Reservoir – 82 degrees

Evergreen – 89 degrees

Fort Collins CSU – 94 degrees

Fraser – 82 degrees

Georgetown – 84 degrees

Grand Lake – 81 degrees (tied)

Grant – 80 degrees (tied)

Greeley UNC – 100 degrees

Holyoke – 102 degrees

Lakewood – 95 degrees

Karval – 96 degrees

Kassler – 97 degrees (tied)

Northglenn 100 degrees

Ralston Reservoir – 96 degrees

Strontia Springs Dam – 94 degrees

Wheat Ridge – 96 degrees

The NWS expects many more records to fall on Thursday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Denver shattered a 63-year-old heat record with a newly recorded temperature of 99 degrees.

The heat won’t stick around for much longer, two cold fronts are in the forecast. The first will arrive on Friday and will drop temperatures into the 70s. The second will drop temperatures into the low 60s on Saturday.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.