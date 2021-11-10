$23K fine proposed for abusive passenger on flight to Aspen

DENVER (KDVR) — The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing a $23,000 fine for a woman accused of being verbally and physically abusive to flight attendants on a March 11 flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Aspen.

American Airlines flight attendants were allegedly verbally abused after the woman said her seat did not recline, the FAA said in a release. She switched with another passenger but continued to yell at the flight crew. She allegedly struck a flight attendant on the forearm and attempted to hit again.

The FAA release said the woman violated the mask policy on the flight, as well. She was greeted by law enforcement when the plane landed.

A proposed total amount of $225,287 in civil penalties was submitted to the Department of Justice by the FAA in cases against 10 passengers for their behavior on flights this year.

The release said the FAA has received more than 100 reports of unruly behavior involving physical assault by passengers since Jan. 1. The Zero Tolerance policy was signed into order on Jan. 13 to increase the accountability of unruly passengers by imposing stricter legal enforcement.

The DOJ will review the cases to determine their criminality and order fines as it sees fit.