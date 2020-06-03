238 instances of damage reported in downtown Denver following riots

DENVER (KDVR) – So many businesses in downtown Denver are boarded up, it almost looks like the city is prepping for a hurricane.

Block after block of businesses are boarded up near the state Capitol, up Colfax Avenue and down the 16th Street Mall. Many are covered in graffiti.

“I see defacement. I see profanity. I see businesses being shut down in the midst of trying to open up, and it’s sad,” said a man named Craig, who was walking down the 16th Street Mall with his dog Tuesday.

Protests over the death of George Floyd have drawn out thousands of people for six days.

While daytime protests have been almost entirely peaceful, rioters have clashed with police, looted and caused property damage at night.

Some businesses are boarded up as a safety precaution, but others are boarded up after they were damaged.

“As of right now, unfortunately, we have 238 instances of damage, and a 130 of those incidences have occurred on the 16th Street Mall,” said Tami Door, the president and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, on Tuesday.

The group is coordinating cleanup efforts every day, and they are looking for volunteers.

“Denver is resilient. We are a strong city. We are a strong downtown, and we’ll get through this,” Door said.

Additional volunteers are being asked to show up at Skyline Park at 16th and Arapahoe streets to help clean from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday. Masks are required.