231 days without snow: But what is Denver usually like in December?

DENVER (KDVR) — December 8 marks 231 days since it last snowed in Denver, making it the second longest stretch without measurable snow in history.

It has been a dry, slow start to the snow season. On average, Denver sees its first snow by Oct. 18.

What is Denver typically like in Dec., according to the National Weather Service?

From 1882-2020, the average Dec. snowfall is 8 inches

From 1991-2020, the average temperature for Dec. is 31.2 degrees

Here’s a look at some other Dec. history, according to the National Weather Service.

Warmest Decembers

Rank Average Temperature Year 1 43.8 1933 2 41.2 1980 3 40.9 1939 4 40.5 1889 5 39.7 1906

Coldest Decembers

Rank Average Temperature Year 1 17.4 1983 2 21.2 1909 3 22.1 1878 4 22.7 1873 5 23.1 1913

Snowiest Decembers

Rank Total Year 1 57.4 1913 2 30.8 1973 3 29.4 2006 4 27.1 1982 5 21.5 1987

Least Snowiest Decembers

Rank Total (inches) Year 1 Trace 2002 1 Trace 1906 1 Trace 1905 4 .1 1928 5 .4 1890