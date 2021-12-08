231 days without snow: But what is Denver usually like in December?

DENVER (KDVR) — December 8 marks 231 days since it last snowed in Denver, making it the second longest stretch without measurable snow in history.
It has been a dry, slow start to the snow season. On average, Denver sees its first snow by Oct. 18.
What is Denver typically like in Dec., according to the National Weather Service?
- From 1882-2020, the average Dec. snowfall is 8 inches
- From 1991-2020, the average temperature for Dec. is 31.2 degrees
Here’s a look at some other Dec. history, according to the National Weather Service.
Warmest Decembers
|Rank
|Average Temperature
|Year
|1
|43.8
|1933
|2
|41.2
|1980
|3
|40.9
|1939
|4
|40.5
|1889
|5
|39.7
|1906
Coldest Decembers
|Rank
|Average Temperature
|Year
|1
|17.4
|1983
|2
|21.2
|1909
|3
|22.1
|1878
|4
|22.7
|1873
|5
|23.1
|1913
Snowiest Decembers
|Rank
|Total
|Year
|1
|57.4
|1913
|2
|30.8
|1973
|3
|29.4
|2006
|4
|27.1
|1982
|5
|21.5
|1987
Least Snowiest Decembers
|Rank
|Total (inches)
|Year
|1
|Trace
|2002
|1
|Trace
|1906
|1
|Trace
|1905
|4
|.1
|1928
|5
|.4
|1890