Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

231 days without snow: But what is Denver usually like in December?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — December 8 marks 231 days since it last snowed in Denver, making it the second longest stretch without measurable snow in history.

It has been a dry, slow start to the snow season. On average, Denver sees its first snow by Oct. 18.

What is Denver typically like in Dec., according to the National Weather Service?

  • From 1882-2020, the average Dec. snowfall is 8 inches
  • From 1991-2020, the average temperature for Dec. is 31.2 degrees

Here’s a look at some other Dec. history, according to the National Weather Service.

Warmest Decembers

RankAverage TemperatureYear
143.81933
241.21980
340.91939
440.51889
539.71906

Coldest Decembers

RankAverage TemperatureYear
117.41983
221.21909
322.11878
422.71873
523.11913

Snowiest Decembers

RankTotalYear
1 57.41913
230.81973
329.42006
427.11982
521.51987

Least Snowiest Decembers

RankTotal (inches)Year
1Trace2002
1Trace1906
1Trace1905
4.11928
5.41890

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar


 

Most Read

Top Stories