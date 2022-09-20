Missing Catherine Hay, last seen in Castle Rock’s Meadows neighborhood

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Littleton Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

Catherine Hay was last seen in The Meadows neighborhood in Castle Rock around 9 a.m.

Police said she drives a blue 2019 Chevy Trax. The license plate is: BSBB62.

Catherine Hay, Littleton Police Department

According to police, Hay is an avid hiker, especially 14ers. However, all of her gear was left at home, police said.

If you any have information on her whereabouts, please contact LPD Detective Goodman, 303-795-3896.