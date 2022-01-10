23-year-old bystander rescues 2 kids from icy pond; deputies bring third child back to life with CPR

Many individuals find the New Year the perfect time to make resolutions, set goals, and try new things or make life improvements. New Year's Resolutions can range from life-changing to small but meaningful. The simpler the goal, the more likely you are to achieve success. Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician, and Healthy Lifestyle expert, is sharing three easy to stick to clean beauty resolutions that can keep you glowing all year long. 1. Drink more water and swap out sugary sodas for healthier supplemental beverages like Kombucha. Good ole H20 has many benefits, including keeping your skin looking radiant. When your body is dehydrated, your skin can seem dull and saggy, with wrinkles and fine lines looking much more noticeable. Maintain a healthy appearance by drinking 8-10 (8oz) glasses of water per day. Bonus DIY TIP - adding a pinch of sea salt and a spoonful of chia seeds to any liquid acts as a bit of a time-release hydration system, helping your body hold the water longer instead of having it run through so quickly. If you are a soda or sugary coffee or tea drinker – opt for a healthier option that is bubbly and delicious. Local brand Rowdy Mermaid crafts ultra-refreshing Modern Functional Wellness Beverages featuring tasty botanicals, herbs, fruits, and mushrooms in curiously cool combinations. Their low-sugar, non-alcoholic line of Kombucha is light, crisp, and refreshing without any vinegary taste. They have an award-winning Adaptonic (Adaptogens Tonic), a new line of sparkling immunity tonics made with reishi mushrooms sans the mushroom taste. These delicious beverages are made with sustainably sourced ingredients and proudly made in Boulder, CO. 2. Switch from a body wash (hello, plastic bottle and sulfates) and body lotion (hello, possibly icky preservatives or toxic chemicals) to a natural bar soap and body oil. The skin from your neck down makes up 91% of the surface area of your skin, so if you're looking to clean up your self-care act quickly, a bar of soap and body oil will do the trick! Hot DIY tip‚ Apply the body oil to sopping wet skin and let it air dry for magical, non-greasy results. Want to clean up your routine even more? Start using a non-toxic lip balm and hand cream to take you to the next level in your self-care routine. Catie's go-to pick is the Osmia Lavender Pine Body Soap -This was one of their earliest bars, and it is basically Colorado in bar soap form: invigorating, wholesome, and nourishing. The Osmia Night Body Oil is a game-changer with a blend of sleep-supportive essential oils. Apply to wet skin after a shower will ease you into sweet dreams with soft skin. Other great Colorado skin saviors include the Osmia Naked Hand Cream, a potent natural hand cream designed to change the texture of your hands with a single use. Last but not least, your lips will love the Osmia Lip Doctor - my holy grail, take with you everywhere lip balm, made with Colorado lavender and lots of love. 3. Everyone, regardless of age, gender, or race – Make a resolution to simply wash your face every day! Throughout the day, we accumulate a mixture of bacteria, dirt, debris, and pollution on the surface of our skin, allowing for the growth of additional bacteria, ultimately aggravating subsurface skin conditions like acne or underlying sensitivities. If you are notorious for going to bed without washing your face first – make these easy DIY Vegan Facial Cleansing Pads which will make getting your skin clean a fun and easy mission. Items needed:1 – 4 Ounce Jar1 package of Organic Round Cotton Pads2 TBSP of Grapeseed Oil (a non-comedogenic oil)1 TSP of Castile Soap (unscented and mild are best)1/2 TSP Jojoba Oil2–4 Drops of Essential Oils (Optional – Lavender is ideal for all skin types and Tea Tree is beneficial for oily/blemish prone skin.)Approximately ½ cup Distilled Water. Directions:Place cotton pads in the glass jar until fullIn a bowl, mix the Grapeseed Oil, Castile Soap, Jojoba Oil, Essential Oils, and Distilled WaterOnce blended, pour your solution into the jar, fully saturating all cotton pads.Press the cotton pads downward to allow the mixture to absorb into each pad evenly.Place the lid on the jar and shake vigorously (this helps distribute the liquid over the pads evenly). Once finished, you can use one Vegan Facial Cleansing Pad at a time to remove makeup, dirt, and debris from your face. Keep the lid tightly secured on the jar to prevent the pads from drying out.