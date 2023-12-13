DENVER (KDVR) — Yeva Smilianska, 23, will appear in court on Wednesday after being charged with vehicular homicide for the death of teen cyclist Magnus White.

In the afternoon of July 29, 2023, Magnus White, 17, was riding his bicycle southbound on Highway 119 on the paved right shoulder, on the right side of the solid white line, according to the District Attorney’s press release.

Smilianska was driving southbound on Highway 119 from Longmont to Boulder and crashed into White.

White was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Yeva Smilianska’s arrest and she was taken to Boulder County Jail Tuesday evening. The charges include vehicular homicide — reckless, a Class 4 felony.

White was preparing to compete with the U.S. Cycling National Team in the world championships before he was killed in the Boulder crash.

White’s family released a statement on Wednesday. Part of the statement reads:

“As parents, we teach our children about consequences and accountability. We believe in consequence and accountability when Magnus was alive and we held him to that. Magnus believed in this as well. Yeva Smilianska must be held accountable for her willful and conscious actions when she chose to get behind the wheel of her car that day. It is essential Yeva Smilianska be given the maximum penalty for her crime, not only for her willful actions, but also for the profound pain and suffering endured by Magnus’s mother, father, brother, family, friends, teammates and entire community – a dark shadow of grief that will hang over them for the remainder of their lives.”

Magnus’s family has founded a non-profit, THE WHITE LINE, to create change for safer cycling environments.

The non-profit also created a film series, “Lives Worth Remembering,” which shows the White family’s anguish in the fourth-month investigation.

The first part of the series can be found on the organization’s website.