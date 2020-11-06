224 residential structures, 17 businesses destroyed by Cameron Peak Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cameron Peak Fire has seen little growth since heavy snow fell in the area two weeks ago, and during that time the Larimer County Damage Assessment Teams have been able to get a better look into the amount of destruction it caused.

In total, 461 structures were destroyed by the fire This includes 224 residential structures, 220 outbuildings and 17 were business structures.

Of the 224 residential structures, 42 were primary residences.

“As the community comes together to support those who suffered property loss, we stand with them. We feel the pain of being displaced and not having a home to go back to,” Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said.

All 17 of the business structures belonged to the Shambhala Mountain Center, a meditation retreat in the Red Feather Lakes area.

“You can tell the firefighters did an amazing job of protecting the structures,” Executive Director Michael Gayner told FOX31 last month. “There was a remarkable amount of resilience.”

If you discover damage to your property and you were not officially notified, please email the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management at oem@larimer.org with your name, address, and current telephone number.