21-year-old woman shot and killed while walking her dog laid to rest

DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds gathered at Church in the City Wednesday morning for a celebration of life honoring Isabella Thallus.

Thallus was shot and killed last week while walking her dog in a neighborhood near Coors Field. According to police, the suspect shot Thallas and her boyfriend because their dog was relieving itself.

“This wasn’t God’s will. God did not aim the gun. Evil aimed the gun,” Pastor Michael Walker said during Wednesday’s services.

The pastor, who has known Thallus since she was born, was at a loss for words to comfort the crowd in mourning.

“I mean, what does one say when we face the brutal murder of a young beautiful lady?” Walker said. “She was doing what she loved to do. She was walking her dog with her boyfriend and suddenly had her life taken away. It’s not supposed to be like this.”

Thallus was born and raised in Denver. She attended Highline Academy and Cherry Creek High School where she was on the varsity gymnastics and cheer teams.

“I’m so thankful that the Lord chose me as her mom to have her and be blessed with her for 21 years and one day,” Ana Hernandez-Thallas said.

Friends and family shared stories that made them laugh and remember the good moments with the young woman.

Several Denver police officers also were in attendance to pay their respects. They are the same officers who responded when Thallas was shot.

“Thank you to those who were with her and did their very best for my baby girl because I know that you tried your hardest,” Hernandez-Thallas said.

Thallas is buried at Fairmont Cemetery.

“I know she’s looking down upon us and she’s like, ‘Mama, this is the biggest party I’ve ever been to.’ She’s happy and she’s OK. And I’m at peace with that,” Hernandez-Thallas said.