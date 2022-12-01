GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 21-year-old woman was found shot to death after officers responded to gunfire in a Greeley neighborhood early Monday morning.

On Nov. 28 at 3:42 a.m., the Weld County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane.

According to the Greeley Police Department, when officers arrived on scene they found a 21-year-old woman who had been shot. The woman was identified as Herminia Marquez. Marquez was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Other responding officers briefly pursued a vehicle that was eluding them. That vehicle was found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. GPD said officers detained one person who had fled from the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. Police have not determined if the suspect is connected to the shooting.

Now, officers are asking anyone with home surveillance cameras in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane to check for suspicious activity between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 28. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.