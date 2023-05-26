AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a 21-year-old woman was arrested in a deadly shooting earlier this month near a 7-Eleven.

Kali Collins, 21, of Denver, faces a count of first-degree murder in the case, according to the Aurora Police Department. Family members identified the victim as 27-year-old Javon Jacobs.

Police arrested Collins on Friday.

Javon Jacobs, victim in a fatal shooting on May 13, 2023 (Credit: Tanesha, victim’s mother)

When officers responded to a crash report at a 7-Eleven on Mississippi Avenue, they found the victim in an SUV with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. It happened after 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the Centre Pointe neighborhood.

Police say the investigation continues. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).