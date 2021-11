JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says a 21-year-old man was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. near W. Florida and S. Pierson near a construction zone.

CSP said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the pedestrian, an 18-year-old man, stayed on scene.

The crash is under investigation. It’s unclear if the victim was a construction worker.