21-year-old killed in Brighton police chase had just beaten cancer

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — One of the people killed by a driver fleeing from Brighton police was a 21-year-old woman from Hudson.

Dulce Castro died on Tuesday as a man suspected of driving a stolen car was trying to evade officers and crashed into the vehicle in which she was a passenger, ejecting her.

There were very few signs Wednesday of the tragedy that struck on a Brighton street corner. Some flowers mark the spot there now, and Castro’s family was back at the scene, heartbroken about the loss of their loved one, gone too soon.

“She was a really smart girl. I see her through her high school career, and she was smart,” said her cousin, Esmeralda Perez.

Castro’s family said she had just beaten cancer. She had cherished memories of her quinceañera and her graduation. Christmas was a special time for her.

“I don’t have words to explain her. She was an amazing person. She will be missed,” Perez said.

The family tells us Castro was with her aunt, who was driving an SUV when the crash happened. It happened when police say a suspect ran a stop sign after he’d already rammed one of their cruisers.

Castro was thrown out of the vehicle and died. Her aunt was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Another person, a pedestrian, was killed during the two-minute police chase after the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into him.

The coroner has not released the names of the victims yet. Castro’s family identified her to FOX31.

No word on the suspect’s condition.