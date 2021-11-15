21-year-old girl dies in Westminster crash

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department says a 21-year-old girl died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

It happened in the intersection of 105th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. around 9:10 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they noticed one of the drivers was not conscious or breathing. A witness to the crash and an officer performed CPR until rescue units arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Jefferson county coroner’s office once her next-of-kin is notified.

The driver of the second vehicle involved remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, WPD said. Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash at this time.

If you witnessed the crash, please contact Westminster police at 303-658-4360.