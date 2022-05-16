BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says a man was found dead near a trail on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the Boulder County Communications Center received a report that someone was dead just off the Sanitas Ridge Trail at Mount Sanitas Open Space around 3:22 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old who was no longer alive.

Detectives from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, along with investigators from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office are investigating the man’s death.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group helped move the man from the area to the trailhead.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.

Once a cause and manner of death are determined, the coroner’s office will release the identity of the man following notification of next of kin.