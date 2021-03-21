$20M for state park improvements approved, signed by Gov. Polis

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis signed a bill on Sunday allotting $20 million for state park improvements.

The funding will be put forth to expand park resources and enhancements by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The bill was signed at Cherry Creek State Park which CPW says will construct a new educational center facility and modernize restroom amenities at the swim beach.

SB21-112 appropriates the $20 million for capital improvements for increased access at certain state parks, like Cherry Creek State Park where Sunday's signing took place at. https://t.co/L7DAFELDYq pic.twitter.com/9YdXDUKgiN — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) March 21, 2021

“Throughout the pandemic, we watched our Colorado community flock to our state parks in record numbers for solace and the mental and health benefits associated with spending time outdoors,” Polis said. “The increase in park visitation proves the importance of outdoor spaces to Coloradans, and our collective need to invest in preserving and improving our state park system so our human use does not overwhelm our state’s natural resources. This increased funding, which is part of Colorado’s bipartisan stimulus package, will provide additional access and recreational opportunities that connect people to the outdoors and protect the landscapes that make Colorado so spectacular.”

Other park projects will include building new trails, service buildings, campgrounds and shooting bays.

CPW plans on using the capital toward improvements and projects at these parks:

Boyd Lake State Park

Lake Pueblo State Park

Fishers Peak State Park

Cherry Creek State Park

Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area

Ridgway State Park

Steamboat Lake State Park

North Sterling State Park

Chatfield State Park

Jackson Lake State Park

Navajo State Park

Cameo Shooting and Education Complex

“We all have an obligation to our lands, waters and wildlife to recreate responsibly and monitor how our increased outdoor activities impact the places we play,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said.

“More Coloradans are enjoying our great outdoors – and this additional funding will help our agency expand park facilities based on the evolving needs of our park visitors to ensure we can maintain a quality park system for years to come.”