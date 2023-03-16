Police are looking for information on a 2020 homicide case that killed Zackary Smith. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has just increased the reward for information on a 2020 homicide in the East Colfax neighborhood.

Officers with the Denver Police Department are looking for any information related to a homicide that took place on Sept. 10, 2020. The reward is now up to $20,000.

According to DPD, the shooting happened at 3:55 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Quebec Street and North Quince Street in the East Colfax neighborhood.

When police arrived to the scene they located Zackary Smith who had been shot and killed.

Nearly three years later, police are asking anyone who has information regarding this homicide to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the cash reward of up to $20,000.