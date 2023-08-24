COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Talk about the real estate deal of the century: How would you like a $750,000 house for $100?

Tickets officially went on sale Thursday for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

“The St. Jude Dream Home is a raffle we host every year. This home raises money for the kids at the hospital who are in need of care,” said Brenda Orbe, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital provides state-of-the-art treatment for kids dealing with catastrophic illness at no charge to the family. But hospitals do not run for free.

“It costs us nearly $2 billion a year (to operate). That is a lot,” Orbe said.

That is where you come in. Purchase a $100 ticket and you will have a guaranteed one in 24,000 chance of winning this home.

This dream home was built by Oakwood Homes and is not a small house. It has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a finished basement. It comes in at just a little over 3,000 square feet of living space.

This year‘s St. Jude Dream Home is nestled in the beautiful Reunion neighborhood in Commerce City with a bird’s eye view of Buffalo Run Golf Course.

Tickets are up for grabs right now, but once they are gone, so are your chances of winning the real estate deal of a lifetime.