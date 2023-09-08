COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Tickets are flying like leaves off a tree for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The brand-new dream home dwelling is located in the upscale Reunion neighborhood in Commerce City and is built by Oakwood Homes.

“It’s one of our major fundraising events and it truly helps us continue our life-saving mission,” said Brenda Orbe, with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The 3,300-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath abode sports stainless steel appliances with a fully finished basement. The front and backyard are fully landscaped.

The home was both built and donated by Oakwood Homes.

“Oakwood Homes is very instrumental to the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway because they contribute to our life-saving mission by being a zero-hero, meaning that St. Jude will never have to pay a penny when it comes down to building the home,” Orbe said.

St. Jude Dream Home: Early-bird special ends Sept. 8

They say the early bird gets the worm, but with the St. Jude Dream Home, the early bird gets a chance to win a 2023 Lincoln Corsair thanks to Landmark Lincoln.

“This is a fully loaded vehicle. When I say loaded, it’s all-wheel drive, it’s got the maps system, it’s got heated seats. And you know, it’s got everything you really want in the car but not too much. Some of these vehicles out there can get really complicated,” said Ed Safko, general manager at Landmark Lincoln.

You have to buy your ticket by Sept. 8 to qualify for the 2023 Lincoln Corsair early-bird special.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital performs miracles for children. And thanks to the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, those miracles are free.