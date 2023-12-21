DENVER (KDVR) — Ring in the new year with a bang. There will be fireworks shows across Colorado ranging from early in the night to right at midnight.

While there are not a lot of places in the Denver metro area that put on fireworks for New Year’s Eve, you can still drive to these nearby spots if you’re craving fireworks going into 2024.

9 p.m. and midnight

When it comes to fireworks around the metro, the only display you will find is on the 16th Street Mall. Luckily, they’re going to be dazzling. Last year’s fireworks were worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

9 p.m. and midnight

Join the over 100-year-old tradition and watch fireworks launch off Pikes Peak. Fireworks will first go off at 9 p.m. to honor the first “Frozen Five” climbers who started the tradition in 1922. The next fireworks will go off into the new year.

7 p.m.

Keystone is hosting night skiing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Right after you get off the slopes, you can watch the fireworks in the River Run gondola plaza.

10 p.m.

Copper will host fireworks just before midnight, but it’s putting on fun activities all night long. There’s also a torchlight parade at 6 p.m., where people ski down Main Vein and light up the mountain with torches.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Beaver Creek is hosting a winter circus on New Year’s Eve with aerialists, contortionists, jugglers, break dancers, fire dancers and more.

While it’s not clear when the fireworks will take place, there will be a whole lot of activities to occupy the family while you wait.

10 p.m.

Snowmass is also starting with a torchlight parade at 6 p.m. on Fanny Hill. Skiers and snowboarders (above 8 years old) are allowed to join in on the fun and ski down the mountain with red flares.

After, the fireworks are set to go off at 10 p.m.

Other mountain towns like Aspen, Vail, Steamboat and Telluride have torchlight parades and fireworks, but they’re a bit more of a drive from Denver.

Parker is also hosting a drone show on New Year’s Eve.